9 total views, 9 views today

A look at all West Ham United Transfer News and Rumours from the summer transfer window.

West Ham United transfer news and rumours:

Who has West Ham United been linked with?

Jesse Lingard

(Sky Sports, August 3): West Ham have admitted that they have a 10 per cent chance of signing Jesse Lingard after his successful loan spell after last season.

West Ham are expected to launch a bid in the coming days for Jesse Lingard. (Via: @ExWHUemployee) pic.twitter.com/fcw2PnH9J8 — West Ham Gossip (@westham_gossip) August 14, 2021

Kurt Zouma

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is still on top of David Moyes’s wishlist, with talks continuing according to reports from the London Evening Standard. (London Evening Standard, August, 17).

The European champions are said to be willing to offload the French centre-back for a fee set around £25 million,

But the player’s wages are thought to be an issue with Zouma demanding over £100,000-per-week and West Ham may not be willing to meet those demands.

West Ham are not giving up on their pursuit of Kurt Zouma. His £100,000-a-week wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block, stalling the deal. #Chelsea want around £25M. [via @standardsport] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 17, 2021

Nikola Milenkovic

23-year-old Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic’s proposed move to The Hammers has broken down; with Tottenham now in discussions for the player.

Moyes and company were confident a deal could get done prior to deadline day, the optimism around the deal came from the player having less than a year left on his current contract and doesn’t want to sign a renewal.

A fee for the player was thought to be around €15-16m (£12-13m) but the London club has walked away from the deal after failing to agree on agent fees (Firenze Viola, August, 16).

LATEST: Milenković Tottenham bound? Spurs set to beat out West Ham for Serbian's signature #THFC https://t.co/iFZoKWi8ug — Hotspurs News Alerts (@AlertsHotspur) August 14, 2021

James Tarkowski Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski has been touted as a top priority for David Moyes with the 28-year-old centre-back keen to see out his current contract at Turf Moor and move on a free at the end of the season. (The Boot Room, August 17). 🚨 Burnley CB James Tarkowski 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 was a top target for Moyes last year but it is understood the 28-year-old is keen to see out his contract at Turf Moor and move on a free at the end of the season. #BurnleyFC #WHUFC (via @standardsport🌖) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) August 17, 2021

Which players have been linked with a move away? West Ham United transfer news and rumours:

Declan Rice

The latest from inside Declan Rice’s camp is that he is yet to sign a contract extension with West Ham United.

He is back training and does not want to force a move out of the club that he has been with since his youth days.

Chelsea has been heavily linked with the midfielder, while Man United have been looking at him as a potential incoming to bolster their central defensive midfielder issue.

Declan Rice sent clear Chelsea and Manchester United transfer message in West Ham win https://t.co/BGXjIOdzLz via @Daily_Express pic.twitter.com/l8NFKDCthQ — West Ham News (@_WEST_HAM_NEWS_) August 16, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com