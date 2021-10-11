8 total views, 8 views today

Neymar admits the 2022 Qatar World Cup ”will be my last”

Brazil icon Neymar has admitted that the next World Cup will be his last representing the Canarinho as he is sceptical rather or not he will be able to ”mentally endure” another.

The 29-year-old made these comments in the documentary Neymar & The Line Of Kings by OTT platform DAZN.

His quotes were made public by the channel’s Twitter feed on Sunday, leading to mass speculation about the players overall future in the sport.

"I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more." Neymar expects the 2022 World Cup will be his last 🏆 Watch Neymar & The Line Of Kings now exclusively on DAZN https://t.co/uhtjETVSyP pic.twitter.com/Dyl4rDEHce — Goal (@goal) October 10, 2021

The full quote is here;

“I think it (2022) will be my last World Cup,” Neymar said. “I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don’t know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer.”

“I will do everything possible to get there very well. I will do all I can to win it with my country and realize my dream, the biggest since my boyhood.”

In Brazil’s last competitive match, Neymar featured in a 0-0 draw against Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match after missing last week’s 3-1 win versus Venezuela due to suspension.

Brazil currently sits top of their group, winning nine and drawing one, picking up an impressive 28 points from 10 games.

In recent weeks, Neymar’s form and attitude have been questioned, with his last performance seeing him underperform massively. Losing possession 30 times and pulling off 17 missed passes.

Neymar so far in his glittering career, has played at two World Cups. With his first being in 2014, captaining his side until a serious back injury kept him sidelined for his team’s 7-1 home loss to Germany in the semi-final.

In 2018, Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Belgium.

Brazil manager Tite has come out in support for his star player in a recent interview;

“He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily,” he said. “He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players.”

“I don’t know what else I need to do with this shirt for people to respect Neymar.”

Neymar admits the 2022 Qatar World Cup ”will be my last”

For more News and Stories on all things Football, click here

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com