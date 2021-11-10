8,256 total views, 8,256 views today

PSG midfielder Aminata Diallo arrested for assault on club’s players

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested in relation to attempting to physically harm one of her teammates on the women’s side.

The 26-year old is now in custody over the attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last Thursday evening.

PSG have come out saying that the apparent attack occurred on Thursday evening, with Diallo being taken into custody by Versailles Police on Wednesday morning.

Reports have suggested that the assaulted player (Kheira Hamraoui) was approached by two masked men while she was exiting her car, they proceeded to punch and hit her legs at the orders of Diallo.

Reports have suggested that the reasoning for the attack was Diallo wanting PSG and France teammate Hamraoui injured so that competition for a starting place would ultimately go to her as the pair play in the same position.

Diallo started in PSG’S UWCL match vs. Real Madrid yesterday, where the French side came out 4-0 victors. Hamraoui was not in the squad.

The club (PSG) released a statement on Wednesday that read;

“Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club’s players last Thursday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

“Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

The 26-year-old Diallo has been capped seven times for France since her senior international debut in 2017. Joining PSG in 2016 where she has made over 60 appearances for Les Parisiens. She spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid for much of last season.

