Rosapenna hosts the Legends Tour this week

Paul McGinley will host the Irish Legends leg of the Legends Tour at Rosapenna, Co Donegal this week. Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Paul McGinley is excited to welcome his fellow Legends Tour players to Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort for the Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation from August 20-22.

The 2014 Ryder Cup Captain takes on hosting duties when the Legends Tour travels to County Donegal for the second Legends Series event of the year. It will begin with the second Celebrity Series Pro-Am on Thursday August 19.

McGinley, who hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club in 2019, is hoping for a great week in a stunning setting in Co. Donegal.

Rosapenna is a brilliant venue

“When I hosted the Irish Open in 2019, we had an incredible week,” he said. ”My idea was to replicate that good old-fashioned Irish festival of fun and activities in the nearby town next week in Rosapenna.

“Rosapenna is a brilliant venue and I know the players will enjoy the golf course. It is a combination of nine holes from the original Old Tom Morris design, played along the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, and nine holes designed and constructed a number of years ago by one of Ireland’s leading architects, Pat Ruddy.

“It is your typical links golf courses where wind will obviously be a factor and course condition will be excellent.”

Former Ryder Cup captains among the field

The Irishman’s fellow Ryder Cup winning captains Thomas Bjørn and Ian Woosnam will tee it up in this week. The 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie, who has two top five finishes in three starts in 2021, will also play.

Seven-time Ryder Cup player and 1999 Team Europe Captain Mark James, six-time European Tour winner Thomas Levet and 2021 Senior Open winner Stephen Dodd will participate. Two-time Senior Major Champion Roger Chapman and reigning John Jacobs Trophy winner Phillip Price, are also among the field.

Unfortunately, the Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation will be played behind closed doors with no access to the public.

