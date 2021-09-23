1xBet betting affiliates: the arch aim and small nuances

2,360 total views, 2,360 views today
All well-known online casinos and betting companies cooperate with partner platforms to attract new customers. The 1xbetaffiliates.net betting affiliates has existed and is successfully developing on the gambling entertainment market for more than 10 years. It offers publishers a collection of promotional materials and an easy-to-use control panel. A good income provides a high conversion, which is due to the popularity of the brand in the online betting segment.
The 1xBet Affiliates affiliate network appeared in 2007 together with the launch of a betting company. The site has been translated into several dozen languages and has a pleasant interface. It is convenient and intuitive even for beginners who have not previously promoted online projects. The main page contains basic information that may be of interest to potential customers.
Terms of use are stated rather briefly, but succinctly — all the main details and conditions of cooperation are spelled out in it. For additional questions, you are invited to contact technical support consultants who are available in Telegram and by e-mail. At the very top is a link to download the mobile application. It is only available for Android devices. From the main menu, you can go to the news page. For partners, the affiliate program has closed groups, in which useful and relevant information is regularly published.
How does it work
The 1xBet affiliate program publishers are attracted to new players by a developed bonus policy, which includes a welcome package with cash gifts and free spins, regular promotions with free spins, incentives for active users and many other pleasant offers. The VIP program, consisting of 8 levels, is of additional interest. The higher the status, the greater the percentage of cashback the player receives.
Also, you can find the following payment models at the 1xBet betting affiliate program:
- Revenue Share is the main model for calculating referral commissions. The webmaster’s earnings depend on the net profit of the promoted brand from the players registered through its link. Bonuses, commissions and total turnover are not reflected in the deductions to the partner.
- Sub-Affiliate. There is no detailed information about the referral program for sub-affiliates, but it is mentioned in the User Agreement, and in the Personal Account there is a sub-affiliate report form.
You can get a link for inviting publishers, find out the interest rate and other conditions from your personal manager.