More and more sport is gradually returning to our screens and after nearly 3 months without it we can all finally sit down and enjoy some this weekend. Check out my top 5 live sports to watch this weekend.

1. UFC 250, Las Vegas – Sunday, 01.00am, BT Sport 1

Some big fights on the card in Las Vegas with Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer the main event on the night. Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt also face off in the octagon where something will have to give as both fighters are unbeaten, Other fights on the card include Sean O’Malley v Eddie Wineland, Neil Magny v Anthony Rocco Martin and Aljamain Sterling v Cory Sandhagen.

2. Live Racing Newmarket – Saturday 1.15pm, Racing UK

A big racing festival in Newmarket with the 1000 and 2000 Guineas down for decision. The 2000 takes place on Saturday, with the 1000 on Sunday. Ireland’s very own Aidan O’Brien will have a plethora of runners in the race. All eyes will be on the unbeaten Pinatubo for Godolphin though. On Sunday, the 1000 Guineas take place. Quadrilateral heads the market along with Love. The races takes place at 3.35pm.

3. Snooker Championship League – Saturday, 4.00pm, ITV4

The competition is currently ongoing and with already some cracking games. More group games will take place on Saturday from the groups. The pick of matches include Stuart Bingham v Ricky Walden.

4. German Bundesliga – Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich – Saturday, 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

A win here for Bayern would not wrap up the title but will go a long way of doing so especially if Dortmund fail to win against Hertha Berlin later that evening. Bayern are 7 points ahead of their Bundesliga rivals at present. Leverkusen are in 5th place and are still in with a chance of getting a Champions League spot.

5. IndyCar Texas 600, Sunday, 01.00am, Sky Sports F1

If you love your racing then this is for you. Indycar returns to Texas early Sunday morning Ireland time. The president of Indycar said this week that the safety plan in place is thorough and that it will be a fantastic event.