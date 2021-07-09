Team Ireland Announce Track & Field and 20km Walk Team

Team Ireland has officially selected the Track & Field and 20km Race Walk team who will represent them at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The announcement brings the total number of Team Ireland athletes competing across athletic events up to 25.

The number makes this year’s team Ireland’s second-biggest ever athletics team heading to the Games.

Athletics Performance Director and Team Manager for the Team Ireland Athletics Squad, Paul McNamara said: “The ‘end-game’ of the qualification period was excruciatingly difficult for many, but these athletes and their coaches expertly navigated the qualification system and have been rewarded with their place on the biggest stage.”

Today’s announcement includes athletes who both achieved qualification standards in their respective events, or who finished within their event’s Road To Tokyo rankings on the cut-off day last week.

The athletics events occur in the second week of the Games, running from Friday 30 July – Sunday 8 August, with the events taking place in both Sapporo Odori Park and the Olympic Stadium.

Thomas Barr will be heading to his second Olympics Games to compete in the Men’s 400m hurdles event.

The 28-year-old said: “I am very proud to be representing Ireland at my second Olympic Games. The men’s 400m hurdles is one of the most competitive events on the track at the moment and I can’t wait to line up and compete against the best on the biggest stage in the world.”

Barr was one of the athletes who had secured their qualification time in advance of the cut-off.

Others like 800m runner Mark English and 100m hurdler Sarah Lavin qualified late into the process, with English achieving qualification on the last day with a new national record in the event.

📢Team Ireland Full Athletics team named 2️⃣5️⃣ Athletes will compete across the athletics disciplines for #TeamIreland this summer in #Tokyo2020 ☘️ #NothingInOurWay Track & Field is one of the most anticipated events on the schedule, read more ⤵️ 🔗https://t.co/F0XBZxzlhZ pic.twitter.com/uSPgKNtRbN — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 8, 2021

Cork’s Phil Healy will be representing Team Ireland in three events – the most out of any Team Ireland athlete.

“It is a real honour for any athlete to be selected to represent their country at the Olympic Games,” Healy said.

“To achieve qualification in one event is a dream for any athlete as the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of any athletes career.

“I am thrilled to be selected for two individual events in addition to the mixed 4x400m relay.

“Every athlete has worked so hard to get to this point and it’s made all the more special to have such a large and strong athletics team heading to the Games.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle, complimented the members of the Track & Field and 20km Walk team.

She described the athletes who qualified as a talented team who have been faced with a challenging season of competition.

She believes Team Ireland is bringing a strong group over to Tokyo.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

To see the full list of Irish athletes for the Tokyo Games, click here.

Team Ireland Athletics Team

Individuals

Thomas Barr (400m Hurdles)

Síofra Cléirigh Büttner (800m)

Andrew Coscoran (1500m)

Mark English (800m)

Michelle Finn (3,000m Steeplechase)

Eilish Flanagan (3,000m Steeplechase)

Phil Healy (200m/400m/400m Relay)

Sarah Healy (1500m)

David Kenny (20K Walk)

Sarah Lavin (100H)

Marcus Lawler (200m)

Ciara Mageean (1500m)

Nadia Power (800m)

Leon Reid (200m)

Louise Shanahan (800m)

Mixed 4x400m Relay Team (Four athletes from the following six)

Cillin Greene

Chris O’Donnell

Phil Healy

Sophie Becker

Robert McDonnell

Cliodhna Manning

