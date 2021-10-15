Bellator lightweights Primus and Henderson unhappy with Dublin title bout

1 total views, 1 views today

Bellator lightweights Brent Primus and Benson Henderson are unhappy that Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Irish mixed-martial artist Peter Queally’s fight has been upgraded to a title fight after Patricky’s brother, Patricio, vacated the division’s belt.

Primus and Henderson are set to go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday night at Bellator 268 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Patricky Pitbull and Queally will fight for the vacant lightweight championship in the main event of Bellator 270 at the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday, November 5.

The fight is a rematch of May’s Bellator 258 match-up, which the Irishman won due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Primus was the most vocal of the two about the issue and did not mince his words when asked about it at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

“Yeah, that’s a complete joke, I cannot believe it,” the 36-year-old said. Queally has fought twice in like three-and-a-half years, Patricky’s coming off two losses – I think it’s a joke.

Queally has only fought three times in two years since joining the Bellator ranks and can win the title if he wins his fourth.

Primus took aim at the man set to fight for the title in front of his home fans and criticised his injury record.

‘The Showstopper’ has pulled out of two bouts due to injury since signing for Scott Coker’s organisation, one of them being a match-up with Primus.

A third scheduled fight did not make it to fight day due to Covid – the initial date for the first clash between Patricky and Queally.

“I’m gonna go out and make a statement with Benson and I’m gonna call out whoever wins that fight, if Patricky or if Queally doesn’t get injured – that guy backs out of a lot of fights.

“I was supposed to fight him – he backed out like three weeks before the fight so, yeah man, it’s a complete joke for sure and I’m gonna smash whoever wins that fight.”

MMA legend Henderson kept his response to the same question to a minimum: “No comment. If you don’t got nothing nice to say, don’t say nothing.”

