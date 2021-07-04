Clare Abbott double at Sema Lease Kilguilkey International

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Clare Abbott and Jewelent, winners of the Global Event Horses CCI4*-S Sema Lease Kilguilkey International. Credit: Horse Sport Ireland.

Irish Eventing rider Clare Abbott completed a double of victories at the Sema Lease Kilguilkey International in Mallow, Co. Cork, this weekend.

Abbott partnered the Irish Sport Horse Jewelent to top spot in the Global Event Horses CCI4*-S. The combination won on a final score of 31.7.

Abbott also took victory in the Eventing Ireland CCI2*-S with the Irish Sport Horse Miss Manta. Their winning score was 29.4.

The Horse Sport Ireland CCI3*-L saw Alex Houston and Minty Imp (ISH)  finish on their Dressage score of 34.3 to take victory.

The Horse Sport Ireland CCI3*-S was won by Adam Haugh with Van Thee Man (ISH).

