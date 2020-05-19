Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Dublin City Marathon which was due to be held on October 25th has been cancelled due to Covid 19.

The organisers of the marathon have said that all 2020 entries will be automatically valid for the 2021 marathon. However, for those who don’t want to avail of running the marathon in 2021, a refund will be available. Jim Aughney, the race director, stated, “We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries”.

Aughney said the decision was made on health and safety of all people involved that participate in the event, supporters, volunteers and suppliers. He said, “We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers”. Mr Aughney several alternatives were looked at but they weren’t viable.

Aidan Power Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of KBC said “Whilst this decision will disappoint the many loyal runners and spectators of the KBC Dublin Marathon”. it is essential that public health and wellbeing takes priority over everything else. This is the right and responsible decision that the event organisers of the Dublin Marathon have taken and KBC as sponsors remain committed to its support and look forward to welcoming runners again in 2021.”

Elite athletes and regular participants were guaranteed places in the race. However, a lottery system was done this year to match the demand according to RTE Sport. Athletics Ireland have now come out and said that the National Marathon championship which is run in the event will obviously now not take place.

It would be very difficult to police social distancing obviously in marathon it would in fact be virtually impossible in my opinion. All we can do now is wait and see will other similar city events follow suit and cancel their marathons in the coming few days and months.