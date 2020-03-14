The Edinburgh Marathon due to take place on 24th May has been postponed because of coronavirus.

Its surprising news considering that it is 9 weeks away, but it might be a sign of how long officials are expecting the outbreak to last.

Neil Kilgour, Edinburgh Marathon’s race director, said “We are devastated to have to make this decision but we believe that this course of action is in the best interests of our participants, our affiliate charities, the event team who deliver the event and the emergency services who support the event.

“We are continuing to work closely with the local authorities in Edinburgh and East Lothian, the emergency service teams and our other delivery partners over the coming hours to secure and communicate a new date for the event which we expect to do on Monday.”