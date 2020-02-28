Once again an Athlete than won a medal at London 2012 Olympics has received a ban, this time its Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

An eight-year ban was imposed on Sun because this was his second offence, he had served a three-month suspension in 2014 for taking prohibited stimulant Trimetazidine.

Sun won 200m freestyle gold at Rio 2016 having triumphed in the 400m freestyle and 1500m freestyle at London 2012, he had told an appeal hearing in November that he missed a test because testers failed to prove their identity when they arrived at his home. He also denied a vial containing his blood samples was smashed with a hammer.

Cas said: “The athlete failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers and forego the doping control when, in his opinion, the collection protocol was not in compliance with the ISTI (international standard for testing and investigations).

“As the Cas panel noted, it is one thing, having provided a blood sample, to question the accreditation of the testing personnel while keeping the intact samples in the possession of the testing authorities; it is quite another thing, after lengthy exchanges and warnings as to the consequences, to act in such a way that results in destroying the sample containers, thereby eliminating any chance of testing the sample at a later stage.”

Wada welcomed the ruling, and added that it was “satisfied that justice in this case has been rendered”.