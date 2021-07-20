Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim To Take Place In August

The Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim will take place throughout the month of August.

The event is in its 16th year and will be done in aid of Cancer Care West.

Last year, this annual event which would normally see 150 people crossing the bay in July saw hundreds of people across the world swimming 13km their own way.

2020’s reimagined swim raised a record-breaking €185,000 for the charity and this year the swimming format will follow the same suit, allowing people to get into the water over the course of the month of August to swim 13km.

“The swim is much more than a fundraiser; it’s the swimming highlight for so many swimmers across Ireland,” said Director of Cancer Care West Brian Thornton.

Since the swim began 15 years ago, 740 people have swam the Bay with swimmers around the world as far as Australia taking to the water for last year’s instalment of the event.

The format change allowed people, wherever they were in the world to take part in the Galway Bay Swim, and, if last year’s swim is anything to go by, that will happen again.

“It really brought a sense of achievement and purpose as well as support for Cancer Care West,” said Dave O’Donnell of Cancer Care West.

The money raised will help fund support services for cancer patients and their families through Cancer Care West’s support centres.

People are invited to swim 13km, which can be broken up throughout the whole month.

Swimmers are asked to raise €100 each for Cancer Care West this year and will receive a personalised Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim Technical Tee.

All year round swimmer Paddy McNamara says ‘ this year it gives an opportunity to swimmers of all abilities to do something special for Cancer Care West. This challenge can be completed anywhere in the world so it would be great to see a local and international element to the event.”

To register for the event please log on to www.galwaybayswim.com

