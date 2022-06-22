3,109 total views, 3,109 views today

The full field of professional players has been announced for the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, taking place at Adare Manor, 4th– 5th July.

2022 Masters contender Cameron Smith, 2020 Olympic Gold Medallist Xander Schauffele, and Harold Varner III are the latest professional additions to the field, and they are joined in the final announcement by a well-known amateur – Hollywood great Bill Murray; star of iconic big screen productions such as Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day.

The line-up means that 10 of the world’s top 11 ranked golfers are now confirmed for the sold-out event, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports, and The Golf Channel in the USA. The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are lining up, alongside the likes of 15-time Major championTiger Woods, former Irish Ryder Cup captainsPadraig Harrington and Paul McGinley, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry.

Tournament host, Mr. JP McManus, is delighted to confirm the final professional field ahead of the sixth staging of the charity event: “We’re privileged to be joined by the world’s greatest golfers; those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor, quite a few of them joined us in previous years but may not have seen the work Tom Fazio and his team have done to the course since. Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick.”

Those travelling by car to Adare Manor are urged to pre-book on-site parking, which closes at midnight this Thursday – please click here to do so. Attendees are urged not to travel to Adare Manor by car unless they have pre-booked parking.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990. All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

The full field of amateurs and professionals will be entered into a draw, taking place on Saturday 2ndJuly, with tee-times released shortly after.

NAME WORLD RANKING Scottie Scheffler 1 Rory McIlroy 2 Jon Rahm 3 Collin Morikawa 4 Justin Thomas 5 Patrick Cantlay 6 Cameron Smith 7 Sam Burns 9 Matt Fitzpatrick 10 Jordan Spieth 11 Xander Schauffele 15 Dustin Johnson 16 Leona Maguire 17 Brooks Koepka 19 Shane Lowry 24 Tyrrell Hatton 26 Paul Casey 27 Bryson DeChambeau 30 Jason Kokrak 33 Seamus Power 36 Harold Varner III 37 Adam Scott 40 Tom Hoge 41 Tommy Fleetwood 42 Justin Rose 47 Alex Noren 62 Matt Kuchar 73 Lee Westwood 85 Bernd Wiesberger 97 Ian Poulter 98 Danny Willett 138 Rickie Fowler 142 Henrik Stenson 153 Rafa Cabrera-Bello 155 Pat Perez 170 Thorbjorn Olesen 180 Padraig Harrington 196 Martin Kaymer 224 Brandon Stone 235 Graeme McDowell 372 Luke Donald 496 John Murphy 612 Tiger Woods 921 Cormac Sharvin 1259 Thomas Bjorn 1404 Paul Dunne 1785= Ian Woosnam 1785= Paul McGinley 1785= Mark O’Meara N/A

