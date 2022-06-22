Full Field is Announced for JP McManus Pro-Am

Joseph Naughton
The full field of professional players has been announced for the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, taking place at Adare Manor, 4th– 5th July.

2022 Masters contender Cameron Smith, 2020 Olympic Gold Medallist Xander Schauffele, and Harold Varner III are the latest professional additions to the field, and they are joined in the final announcement by a well-known amateur – Hollywood great Bill Murray; star of iconic big screen productions such as Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day.

The line-up means that 10 of the world’s top 11 ranked golfers are now confirmed for the sold-out event, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports, and The Golf Channel in the USA. The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are lining up, alongside the likes of 15-time Major championTiger Woods, former Irish Ryder Cup captainsPadraig Harrington and Paul McGinley, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry.

Tournament host, Mr. JP McManus, is delighted to confirm the final professional field ahead of the sixth staging of the charity event: “We’re privileged to be joined by the world’s greatest golfers; those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor, quite a few of them joined us in previous years but may not have seen the work Tom Fazio and his team have done to the course since. Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick.”

Those travelling by car to Adare Manor are urged to pre-book on-site parking, which closes at midnight this Thursday – please click here to do so. Attendees are urged not to travel to Adare Manor by car unless they have pre-booked parking.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990. All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

The full field of amateurs and professionals will be entered into a draw, taking place on Saturday 2ndJuly, with tee-times released shortly after.

NAME WORLD RANKING
Scottie Scheffler 1
Rory McIlroy 2
Jon Rahm 3
Collin Morikawa 4
Justin Thomas 5
Patrick Cantlay 6
Cameron Smith 7
Sam Burns 9
Matt Fitzpatrick 10
Jordan Spieth 11
Xander Schauffele 15
Dustin Johnson 16
Leona Maguire 17
Brooks Koepka 19
Shane Lowry 24
Tyrrell Hatton 26
Paul Casey 27
Bryson DeChambeau 30
Jason Kokrak 33
Seamus Power 36
Harold Varner III 37
Adam Scott 40
Tom Hoge 41
Tommy Fleetwood 42
Justin Rose 47
Alex Noren 62
Matt Kuchar 73
Lee Westwood 85
Bernd Wiesberger 97
Ian Poulter 98
Danny Willett 138
Rickie Fowler 142
Henrik Stenson 153
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 155
Pat Perez 170
Thorbjorn Olesen 180
Padraig Harrington 196
Martin Kaymer 224
Brandon Stone 235
Graeme McDowell 372
Luke Donald 496
John Murphy 612
Tiger Woods 921
Cormac Sharvin 1259
Thomas Bjorn 1404
Paul Dunne 1785=
Ian Woosnam 1785=
Paul McGinley 1785=
Mark O’Meara N/A

