GOAL Mile appealing for supporters this Christmas

The people of Ireland are asked to stand with GOAL this Christmas. It will also be the first time ever that it will take place in person and virtually

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL is launching this year’s hugely popular Christmas fundraiser, the GOAL Mile.

The event is open for people across Ireland and abroad, with registration now open at the GOAL website

The annual event sees people across the country gather over the Christmas holidays to run, jog or walk a mile in support of vulnerable communities across 14 countries where works take place in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Starting first in 1977, this year’s GOAL Mile is supported by AIB. This will be the first of a new three-year partnership, announced just last month.

This year marks the first time that both in-person and virtual events are taking place. This is following the move online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, over 170 Miles events were organized across Ireland. In 2019, approximately 50,000 people raised over €250,000.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, sees the option of physical or virtual GOAL Miles as an opportunity to connect even more people with their communities, the Irish diaspora and GOAL’s work this Christmas.

“We are so excited to re-connect with people in-person this Christmas.”

“For many people, it will have been two years since they were last with family, friends, and neighbors, and we hope the GOAL Mile can play a part in bringing people together as we come out of such a challenging period.”

“Of course, there are many people around the world who still can’t be at home or take part in physical events this Christmas. That is why we are delighted to also be encouraging virtual GOAL Miles once again. Last year people from every corner of the world took part to make it a truly global event, and we would love to see that become a part of the longstanding tradition of the GOAL Mile.”

GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh hopes to reach more communities throughout Ireland and across the globe with this year’s fundraiser.

“Hundreds of communities across Ireland already know and love the GOAL Mile,” said Ms. Walsh.

“They show incredible compassion for communities in need across the world that this event supports. GOAL helped more than 14 million people in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America last year. We could not have achieved this without the continued support of the Irish people.”

AIB Chief Executive, Colin Hunt, said:

“At AIB we are committed to building a sustainable tomorrow by backing those who are building it today, and by supporting GOAL we are reaching those communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.“

To register for your local event or to arrange one at a new location, please visit GOAL’s official website.

