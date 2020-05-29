Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The European Tour has confirmed a number of dates for a revised schedule, with action beginning on 22nd July.

With the European Tour not yet confirming a new date for the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, its chief executive Keith Pelley has assured Irish golf fans that the Irish Open is part of the Tour’s plans.

“The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is still absolutely critical and is very much part of our plans”, the chief executive confirmed. “I don’t want you to think that the Irish Open, because it is not part of this announcement, is less important, because that would give you the wrong message.”

Mr. Pelley stressed the importance of the Irish event to the European Tour, stating:

“It is hugely important to us. So much so that we have three or four date options for it. We could have announced it today but it wouldn’t have been 100% and I didn’t feel comfortable with that.”