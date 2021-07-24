EDGA tournaments over three weekends

5 total views, 5 views today

Eight players from seven countries have been confirmed for the EDGA Cazoo Open.

The first of five 36-hole tournaments forming the 2021 EDGA European Tour that will run alongside the Cazoo Open at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales from July 24-25.

Daphne Van Outen

Daphne van Houten of Holland will tee it up at the inaugural event becoming the first female golfer to participate competitively in the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) initiative. The competition takes place under the umbrella of the European Tour’s Golf For Good initiative – the Tour’s overarching Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition which causes a sideways curvature of the spine, at age 12. She made the decision to have corrective surgery at age 17. In 2018, she became the European Golf Association’s Champion Women Golfer with Disability, winning the title at her first attempt.

She is the highest-ranked female player on the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), currently tenth.

“I have done a lot of amazing things with EDGA, playing in Australia, playing here with the European Tour and I played in the Diversity Cup ahead of the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019,” said van Houten. “I’ve done a lot because of EDGA.

“Golf has always been a part of my life. After my operation they told me I wouldn’t be able to play golf for a year. I worked hard and shortened that to just two weeks. You can achieve anything if you have a passion for it and want to do it.”

Tournaments over next three weekends

Golfers taken from the WR4GD will have the opportunity to tackle the same course set-up as the European Tour professionals. The remaining three qualifying tournaments taking place over the weekends of the next successive European Tour events in Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Each player will participate in two back-to-back tournaments with the entry lists finalised for the EDGA Cazoo Open at The Celtic Manor Resort and the ISPS HANDA World Disability Invitational presented by Brendan Lawlor from July 31 – August 1. It will be hosted at Massereene (Saturday) and Galgorm Castle (Sunday), Co Antrim.

The top four players from each group of two tournaments qualify for the returning EDGA Dubai Finale. The fifth and final EDGA European Tour event of 2021 will be held alongside the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Friday and Saturday (November 19-20).

Scoring for all five EDGA tournaments will feature on the European Tour’s website and App for fans to follow. The tournament world feed broadcast will also feature updates across the weekend.

Entry List – 2021 EDGA Cazoo Open and ISPS HANDA World Disability Invitational presented by Brendan Lawlor

Kenny Bontz (USA)

Felix Norman (SWE)

Tomasso Perrino (ITA)

Brendan Lawlor (IRE)

Ryan Brendan (USA)

Daphne van Houten (NED)

Mike Browne (ENG)

Timo Klischan (GER)

