Graeme McDowell: “I’m Not Ready To Walk Away”

Graeme McDowell believes he still has more to give the sport of golf after his slump in form over the past year.

His recent form, which consists of numerous cuts and off-the-pace performances mostly, has been the story of the last 12 months for McDowell.

The Northern Irish felt that he was flying high before the season was brought to a halt due to the pandemic.

“The dream of playing a Ryder Cup was starting to be real…I got back on the golf course and things went sideways,” said McDowell.

Adjectives like scrambling, searching and looking were used to describe his mentality when the run of bad form kept going after his return.

Work with a new coach did not turn things around and the Portrush golfer has had some dark days thinking about his career in recent times.

But he is “not ready to walk away” and wants to improve before he does but he has been his own worst enemy at times.

“The mental side of the game is not there [personally] – my confidence is low; my expectations are high.”

McDowell understands that he should not ask himself to change the way he plays golf in order to find results but instead rely on the basics.

He noted that while his numbers have been disappointing, the 2010 US Open winner believes he is closer than it appears to put things right.

“It’s not how I want the next 2-5 years to end.”

The number 167 ranked golfer in the world thinks that the Ryder Cup vice-captaincy has come at a good time.

Being around a Ryder Cup could be something that helps the once World no.4 to get back on his feet.

McDowell said that it is the kind of stuff he needs right now to help him regain his confidence on the course.

“There’s obviously no reason why I can’t do it again.”

