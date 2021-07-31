Olympic Golf: Final Round Preview & Tee Times

1 total views, 1 views today

The Tokyo 2020 Men’s Olympic golf tournament begins its final round late on Saturday night and continues into Sunday morning.

Team Ireland golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the mix for medals heading into round four of the tournament.

McIlroy is tied-fifth on 11-under-par and is three off tournament leader Xander Schauffele and one shot off the bronze medal position.

Lowry is one shot behind his Team Ireland teammate on 10-under and the pair will be hoping to continue the climb they started in round two with a medal or two for Team Ireland within reach.

There were birdies aplenty for the two golfers but also several bogeys to keep them outside of the top three after three rounds.

McIlroy managed six birdies with a very impressive score of 33 on the front nine but the Northern Irish golfer had problems on the final few holes once again.

Lowry looked to be on a clear path to the top of the leaderboard after eight holes but his momentum was stopped by on the ninth hole.

His form waned on the back nine with a bogey on the par-5 hole 14 that summed up a frustrating end to what could have been a very strong day.

Nevertheless, the pair are still in contention for Olympic medals as they prepare for the final round and they will be confident in their abilities after producing some impressive golf in the last two rounds.

Rory McIlroy will tee-off for the final time at Kasumigaseki Country Club at approximately 2:58 am alongside two other podium challengers, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz.

Shane Lowry will begin his final round just over twenty minutes earlier than his Team Ireland counterpart.

The Offaly golfer will tee-off at 2:36 am with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and New Zealand’s Cameron Smith in his group.

McIlroy is currently 10/1 to go all the way in the tournament with Shane Lowry eighth-favourite at 28/1.

