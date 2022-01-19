Jacques Villeneuve completes Daytona 500 test for Team Hezeberg

Jacques Villeneuve successfully completed this week’s two-day Next Gen NASCAR test for Team Hezeberg at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the team’s plan to compete in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 next month.

The European team invited Villeneuve to compete in the iconic event following his race winning performances in the 2021 European NASCAR Whelen Championship. He will drive the #27 Team Hezeberg Ford Mustang.

Villeneuve is no stranger to the world of NASCAR racing having competed in selected events following his retirement from Formula One in 2006. He is looking forward to returning to racing in the United States and to working with Team Hezeberg in developing the car’s performance.

An initial test with the team took place in Charlotte last October. Villeneuve’s participation in the Daytona 500 on February 20th will depend on the outcome of the qualifying race three days earlier. The French-Canadian is relishing the challenge.

“There are a few races in the world that stand out for me – the Indy 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Daytona 500,” said Villeneuve. “It’s part of that very small group of special races that if you get the chance, try it out.”

“It was great to be back behind the wheel of a Next Gen NASCAR at Daytona this week. It really is impressive to drive. It was a good test with the new team and although we have some work to do with the qualifying set up we were comfortable and quick when running in the pack. The team is at the start of its journey over here but we are working well and making progress.”

Jacques Villeneuve won the 1995 PPG Indycar World Series for Team Green with four outright wins including that season’s Indianapolis 500. He finished 2nd in the FIA Formula One World Championship in 1996 before winning the World Championship with the Williams team in 1997. During his Formula One career he scored 11 Grand Prix victories, 13 pole positions and 23 podium finishes. He competed in the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours for Peugeot making his debut in 2007 and finishing 2nd in 2008.

