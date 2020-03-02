British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20th.

Pulev, from Bulgaria, is currently the mandatory IBF challenger to take on Joshua, who currently holds three titles, the IBF, WBA and WBO. Joshua had to win back those belts in a rematch with Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia in December. Talking about the upcoming fight Pulev said, “I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am”.

The fight will be Joshua’s first fight in the UK since 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin in Wembley in 2018. In fact, Pulev and Joshua were meant to fight in 2017 but that fight was postponed as Pulev suffered a shoulder injury. There has been talks in the pipeline that Joshua will face Fury who claimed the WBC title beating Deontay Wilder last month. However, Fury and Wilder will likely meet again. This is because there was a clause in the contract.

Speaking to Talksport radio Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter said, “He’s invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are working towards”. He continued, It’s contracted to take place in the States. That is in the contract and set in stone unless anyone agrees differently. But at the moment it is due to take place in the US. It will take place by the end of June, early July – no later than that.”