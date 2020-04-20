Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

It is looking ever so likely now that many major events will not go ahead this year. The government have stated that mass gatherings are “unlikely” to go ahead in Ireland in 2020. This will almost certainly rule out the GAA championships. However, some events will potentially take place worldwide and I will take a look at live sport set for July below.

John Deere Classic: PGA Tour – The John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour is set to go ahead in July at present. Dylan Frittelli won the event last season. The South African scooped over 1 million dollars in prize money.

Newmarket July Festival: Horse Racing – If horse racing is to go ahead in the UK it will likely be behind closed doors. No announcement has been made as of yet but this festival attracts all the big horses from the big stables. If it goes ahead or not as of yet I am not so sure. It is due to take place from 9-11th of July.

Summer X Games – Extreme Sports – As of now the Summer X Games are going ahead. They will take place from the 16th to the 19th of July in Minneapolis. Events include skateboarding, bmx biking and moto x.

Austrian Grand Prix – Formula One – It is likely that the Austrian Grand Prix will go ahead after after Austria have eased their restrictions in recent days. This will likely be a race where no spectators are present. It is due to take place from July 3rd to July 5th.

British Grand Prix – Formula One- The British GP organisers have said they can host two races if required over the summer. These will likely be without spectators also. It is pencilled in for July 19th at the moment.

Major League Baseball All-Star Game – Baseball – At the moment this is likely to go ahead. The USA have yet to lift restrictions. But Trump is eager to get everything back to work and return to some sort of normality. The Major League Baseball All-Star is meant to take place on July 14th.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev: Boxing – The fight between the pair was originally set for June but due to the virus it was postponed. Pulev has posted on his social media stating the fight will go ahead at the end of July.