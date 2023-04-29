Darren Clarke will defend Senior Open in Royal Portcawl

5 total views, 5 views today

Darren Clarke will launch the defence of his first Senior Major Championship when he tees it up in The 2023 Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club from July 27-30.

The Irish golfer added the Senior Open trophy to his Claret Jug, which he won at Royal St George’s in 2011, with a superb performance on a rain-soaked afternoon at Gleneagles in 2022, seeing off Pádraig Harrington by a single stroke.

Clarke, a 14-time DP World Tour winner, became only the fourth man in the history of the game to complete The Open and Senior Open double, joining the illustrious company of Bob Charles, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Europe’s only Senior Major Championship will this year make a third visit to Royal Porthcawl following memorable events in 2014 and 2017 in which Germany’s Bernhard Langer triumphed on both occasions.

Clarke’s maiden Senior Major triumph was his fourth victory since turning 50 and the 54-year-old is both relishing the opportunity to defend his title and hungry for more success.

“The feeling of winning The Senior Open last year is something I will never forget and I am incredibly excited to visit Royal Porthcawl later this year to try and defend my title.

“I made no secret of the fact that I wanted to win The Senior Open more than anything, so I could sit it beside my Claret Jug, and to be able to do that is a privilege.

“I feel so honoured to be able to put my name alongside some of the greats of the game and now I want to keep playing well and keep contending in some of the biggest events on our schedule.

“Royal Porthcawl is a magnificent golf course and is one that will test every facet of your game. I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to see everybody in Wales later this year.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com