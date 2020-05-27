Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Rory McIlroy has said that he doesn’t believe this year’s Ryder Cup will go ahead. He believes it will be postponed till 2021.

In fact BBC Sport report that McIlroy was along with a number off other golfers called for the event to be postponed if spectators were not allowed attend. The event between Europe and the USA is due to take place in Whistling Straits from September 25th to 27th. Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland, the Holywood native said “My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen,”.

McIlroy said the majority of players would like to see it pushed back to 2021. This would then allow for spectators and an atmosphere. He said, “I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special”.He stated that without the players “there is no Ryder Cup”.

McIlroy played a charity skin’s match last month with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. No spectators were in attendance for this. He also said he would have no problem travelling to Europe later this year. Stating that “It’s a tough one. There are a lot of things up in the air, but if there are some big events in autumn time, then I can,”.

The 31 year old said that if Wentworth gets moved to October he would consider going to the event. “Maybe if Wentworth gets moved to October, which they are thinking of, then I could see myself going over and playing that event”. He said he wouldn’t have a problem travelling In Europe, as long as measures were in place and guidelines were adhered to. He said, “I wouldn’t have concerns about travelling to Europe. I think if you stick to the guidelines then I don’t see any reason why we should feel scared to travel.”

McIlroy was also asked whether he will play at the Irish Open which was postponed but a possible autumn date is in the mix for rescheduling. The event will take place at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny. He said he was wasnt really sure and that his mind is firmly on the PGA Tour events. I don’t know, I really don’t know,” he continued. “I haven’t looked past the PGA Tour play-offs [scheduled for September]. All I have pinpointed for the back end of the year at the minute are the majors”.

Golf was brought to a hault on March 12th. But the PGA Tour will resume on June 11th behind closed doors at the Charles Schwab Colonial event in Texas.