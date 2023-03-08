Location and cost for Connacht Rugby summer camps 2023

18,043 total views, 2,597 views today

Locations and cost for Connacht Rugby Summer Camps for 2023 have been announced this afternoon.



So far 13 locations have been confirmed with the first of those starting on July 3rd, however more clubs and dates will be announced in the weeks ahead.



The Summer Camps are generally three days long during weekdays, and are open to all boys and girls between the ages of 6-12 with no prior rugby experience necessary. Attendees will be under the guidance of fully accredited IRFU coaches who will teach the kids new skills and drills in a fun and safe environment.



There is also a freeze on ticket prices for another year, meaning attendees will pay just €70 to attend a three-day camp and will receive a Connacht Rugby top and rugby ball.



As part of today’s launch, Connacht Rugby are also delighted to announce an extension of our existing partnership with totalhealth Pharmacy as Official Camps Partners.



Joe Gorham, Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby says:



“Last year’s Summer Camps were the best we have ever run, with over 1200 kids taking part across over 20 venues around the province. This shows the infectious appetite for rugby in the next generation of rugby players in Connacht, and we intend to make this year’s Summer Camps even better.



This wouldn’t be possible without the brilliant support of totalhealth Pharmacy. We have partnered with them on delivering the Summer Camps for six years now and it’s clear that they share our same values and ethos in being there for the community.”



John Arnold at totalhealth Pharmacy says:



“totalhealth is proud to support young people’s sporting activities with Connacht Rugby. Promoting health in young people through sport is something we are very proud of as a business. Health is at the heart of what we do, and we feel it’s important to encourage our young people to participate in team sports and maintain healthy levels of activity from a young age. You can count on totalhealth for trusted local care throughout Ireland. We are excited to see the success of this year’s camps!



Full details of all confirmed camps so far can be found at www.connachtrugby.ie/summercamps, and make sure to keep an eye on the Connacht Rugby social media channels as more camps are confirmed in the weeks ahead.

