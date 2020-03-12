Motorsport Ireland Statement

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s statement this morning in relation to the COVID-19 Virus stated that all indoor gatherings of 100 people and all outdoor events of 500 people should be cancelled from 6pm tonight, March 12th to March 29th 2020.

Motorsport Ireland will therefore support this and has suspended all events until this date. We will endeavour to work with the clubs affected to try and reschedule new dates.

We will continue to evaluate the situation and play our part in the greater national interest.

Yours in Motorsport,

Leo Hassett

CEO

Motorsport Ireland