List of remaining fixtures for Man City and Arsenal

Manchester City’s Path to Third League Trophy in a Row, Arsenal’s Last-Ditch Efforts

After a decisive victory against Arsenal, Manchester City is inching closer to their third league trophy in a row. However, Arsenal is still in the running with a chance to turn things around in their remaining fixtures.

Remaining fixtures:

Arsenal:

Chelsea (a) – 2 May

Newcastle (a) – 7 May

Brighton (h) – 14 May

Nottingham Forest (a) – 20 May

Wolves (h) – 28 May

Man City:

Fulham (a) 30 April

West Ham (h) 3 May

Leeds (h) 7 May

Everton (a) 14 May

Chelsea (h) 20 May

Brighton (a) 24 May

Brentford (a) 28 May

Manchester City has a relatively easier schedule with games against mid to lower-level teams like Fulham, Leeds, and Brighton. However, they will face some tough opponents in West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea, which could be crucial in determining the outcome of the title race.

Arsenal’s fixtures are very challenging compared to Manchester City’s, with games against Newcastle, Wolves, and Brighton & Chelsea.

Conclusion: Manchester City has the advantage with two extra games to play and a stronger squad, but Arsenal still has a chance to turn things around if they can perform well in their remaining fixtures. It will be an exciting end to the Premier League season, and football fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top.

