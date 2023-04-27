List of remaining fixtures for Man City and Arsenal

792 total views, 792 views today
Manchester City’s Path to Third League Trophy in a Row, Arsenal’s Last-Ditch Efforts
After a decisive victory against Arsenal, Manchester City is inching closer to their third league trophy in a row. However, Arsenal is still in the running with a chance to turn things around in their remaining fixtures.
Remaining fixtures:
Arsenal:
- Chelsea (a) – 2 May
- Newcastle (a) – 7 May
- Brighton (h) – 14 May
- Nottingham Forest (a) – 20 May
- Wolves (h) – 28 May
Man City:
- Fulham (a) 30 April
- West Ham (h) 3 May
- Leeds (h) 7 May
- Everton (a) 14 May
- Chelsea (h) 20 May
- Brighton (a) 24 May
- Brentford (a) 28 May
Manchester City has a relatively easier schedule with games against mid to lower-level teams like Fulham, Leeds, and Brighton. However, they will face some tough opponents in West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea, which could be crucial in determining the outcome of the title race.
Arsenal’s fixtures are very challenging compared to Manchester City’s, with games against Newcastle, Wolves, and Brighton & Chelsea.
Conclusion: Manchester City has the advantage with two extra games to play and a stronger squad, but Arsenal still has a chance to turn things around if they can perform well in their remaining fixtures. It will be an exciting end to the Premier League season, and football fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top.