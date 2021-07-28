New Irish senior record and PB in 200m breaststroke for Mona McSharry

3 total views, 3 views today

Mona McSharry returned to the pool for the 200m Breaststroke and set a new Irish Senior Record and a new Personal Best.

The Sligo swimmer finished 2nd in her heat and 20th overall in a time of 2:25.08.

Entering this event ranked 28th (compared to 11th for the 100m), McSharry swam a super race but her time was not quite enough to see her progress to the semi-finals.

“It felt really good,” she said afterwards. “I didn’t burn up and sometimes, you can swim a good 200m and it burns and sometimes it doesn’t so I never really know what feels like a good time – so to turn around and see a 2:25.08 and a new PB is amazing.

“This isn’t an event I am focusing on at the moment, I definitely want to in the future but to be able to just put out times like that and put together a good race is really great. And if that’s the way that ends this competition then I’m really happy with that.”

