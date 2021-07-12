Olympics Schedule Monday 26th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is a schedule with all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Sunday, July 25th.

All times are Irish Standard Time.

Rugby (01:00-04:00, 08:30-11:30)

Men’s Pool C, South Africa vs Ireland

06:30

Men’s Pool C, United States vs Ireland

Rowing (01:00-03:20)

Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals – Sanita Puspure

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals – Ronan Byrne, Phillip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Reserve)

Women’s Four Repechage – Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon (Reserve)

Hockey (01:00-04:45)

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs Ireland

Badminton (02:00-07:30, 10:00-13:30)

Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen

Swimming (02:30-04:40, 11:00-13:30)

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals – Mona McSharry

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final – Darragh Greene

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals – Shane Ryan

Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals – Daniele Hill

11:00

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats – Ellen Walshe

Boxing (03:00-06:45, 09:00-13:00)

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Brendan Irvine

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Michaela Walsh

09:00

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Brendan Irvine

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Michaela Walsh

Judo (03:00-06:30, 9:00-11:50)

Irish Athletes TBA

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy

Canoe Slalom (06:00-08:45)

Canoe (C1) Men Semi-final – Liam Jegou

Canoe (C1) Men Final – Liam Jegou

Traithlon (22:30-3:05)

Women – Carolyn Hayes

