Olympics Schedule Monday 26th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is a schedule with all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Sunday, July 25th.
All times are Irish Standard Time.
Rugby (01:00-04:00, 08:30-11:30)
Men’s Pool C, South Africa vs Ireland
06:30
Men’s Pool C, United States vs Ireland
Rowing (01:00-03:20)
Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals – Sanita Puspure
Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals – Ronan Byrne, Phillip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Reserve)
Women’s Four Repechage – Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon (Reserve)
Hockey (01:00-04:45)
Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs Ireland
Badminton (02:00-07:30, 10:00-13:30)
Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen
Swimming (02:30-04:40, 11:00-13:30)
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals – Mona McSharry
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final – Darragh Greene
Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals – Shane Ryan
Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals – Daniele Hill
11:00
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats – Ellen Walshe
Boxing (03:00-06:45, 09:00-13:00)
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Brendan Irvine
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Michaela Walsh
09:00
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Brendan Irvine
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Michaela Walsh
Judo (03:00-06:30, 9:00-11:50)
Irish Athletes TBA
Sailing (04:00-10:00)
Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy
Canoe Slalom (06:00-08:45)
Canoe (C1) Men Semi-final – Liam Jegou
Canoe (C1) Men Final – Liam Jegou
Traithlon (22:30-3:05)
Women – Carolyn Hayes
To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.
For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.