Olympics Schedule Thursday July 29th – Irish Athletes Timetable

By
James Roulston Mooney
tokyo 2020 olympics

Here is the schedule for all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Thursday, July 29th.

All times are changed to Irish Standard Time.

Rowing (00:30-03:50)

Women’s Single Sculls Final D, E and F – Sanita Puspure

Women’s Pair Final A – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A and B – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final A and B – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)

Hockey (01:30-05:15)

Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs India

Swimming (02:30-05:10, 11:00-3:30)

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final – Daniel Wiffen

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final – Darragh Greene

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals – Mona McSharry

11:00

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats – Shane Ryan

Judo (03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)

Irish Athletes TBA

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy

Badminton (09:00-12:00)

Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Nhat Nguyen

Artistic Gymnastics (11:50-14:05)

Women’s All-Around Final – Meg Ryan

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

