Olympics Schedule Tuesday 27th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is the schedule for Irish athletes competing in Olympics events on Tuesday, July 27th.
All times are Irish Standard Time.
Rowing (00:30-08:00)
Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D – Sanita Puspure
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)
Women’s Pair Semifinals A/B – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)
Rugby (01:00-03:00, 08:30-11:30)
Men’s Pool C, Kenya vs Ireland
08:30
Men’s Placing 9-12 (2 matches)
Men’s Quarter-finals (4 matches)
Badminton (02:00-07:30, 10:00-13:30)
Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen
Swimming (02:30-04:25, 11:00-13:30)
Women’s 100m Backstroke Final – Daniele Hill
Men’s 100m Backstroke Final – Shane Ryan
Women’s 100m Breastroke Final – Mona McSharry
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals – Ellen Walshe
11:00
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats – Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan
Men’s 800m Freestyle Heats – Daniel Wiffen
Judo (03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)
Irish Athletes TBA
Boxing (03:00-06:45, 09:00-12:45)
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Aidan Walsh
Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Kellie Harrington
09:00
Sailing (04:00-10:00)
Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy
49er Men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddilove
