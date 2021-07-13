Olympics Schedule Tuesday 27th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

tokyo 2020 olympics

Here is the schedule for Irish athletes competing in Olympics events on Tuesday, July 27th.

All times are Irish Standard Time.

Rowing (00:30-08:00)

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D – Sanita Puspure

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)

Women’s Pair Semifinals A/B – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)

Rugby (01:00-03:00, 08:30-11:30)

Men’s Pool C, Kenya vs Ireland

08:30

Men’s Placing 9-12 (2 matches)

Men’s Quarter-finals (4 matches)

Badminton (02:00-07:30, 10:00-13:30)

Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen

Swimming (02:30-04:25, 11:00-13:30)

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final – Daniele Hill

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final – Shane Ryan

Women’s 100m Breastroke Final – Mona McSharry

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals – Ellen Walshe

11:00

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats – Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan

Men’s 800m Freestyle Heats – Daniel Wiffen

Judo (03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)

Irish Athletes TBA

Boxing (03:00-06:45, 09:00-12:45)

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Aidan Walsh

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Kellie Harrington

09:00

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy

49er Men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddilove

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

