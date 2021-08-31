Paralympic Cycling: O’Reilly wins bronze in men’s Time Trial

1 total views, 1 views today

Team Ireland had two athletes competing in the road cycling this morning on Day Seven of the 2020 Paralympics

Richael Timothy – Women’s C1-3 Time Trial

Timothy began her Paralympic day early, just after 09:00 in Tokyo. She was looking to go one step further on some of her performances earlier in the competition.

Timothy managed to break some personal best records while cycling in the Velodrome but today she took to the roads of Japan.

The athletes would start the race in stagnated runs with Timothy riding in the final three. Today would not be her day as she finished in 13th place with a time of 30:55.24.

Japanese cyclist Sugiura would take the gold medal on her home track. The silver medal would go to Sweden’s Beck while Australia’s Greco took a close third place.

Gary O’Reilly – Men’s H5 Time Trial

The men’s event began only 20 minutes after the women’s event with O’Reilly setting off as the sixth cyclist. Using the handcycles, he was in with an outside shot for a medal.

His first two laps were steady as he tried to find his rhythm on the road. As the second lap finished, he became a man on a mission as he blitzed the competition, opening out a 37-second lead for the lap.

His main source of competition was from Netherlands De Vries who rode along with him.

The 28-year-old finished his final lap in a time of 39:36.46 only a minute and a half behind the leader and good enough for him to claim a bronze medal.

The gold medal was well-earned by the Netherland’s Valize even after he fell against the fences on a tight bend. The silver medal was given to France’s Vergnaud.

This becomes Ireland’s fifth medal of the Paralympics so far and O’Reilly will be one to watch in the men’s road race tomorrow.

