Premier League Darts 2019 Players, Dates and Venues Confirmed

Just as the world championship darts finished, we have the date for Premier league darts in Dublin and who will play on the night.
FORMER champion James Wade will return to the Unibet Premier League in 2019 following confirmation of the ten-player field for the tournament, which also features Raymond van Barneveld for a final season ahead of his retirement.
Darts’ widest-reaching tournament will see 17 nights held from February-May, as players compete for spots in the Play-Offs to battle for the prestigious title.
2009 champion Wade returns to compete for a tenth season in the Premier League, having won the European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals during 2018.
Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney, Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price and German Darts Masters winner Mensur Suljovic all compete for a second year, having made their Premier League debuts in 2018.
Five-time World Champion Van Barneveld, the 2014 Premier League champion, will play in a 14th successive season as part of his farewell year on the circuit ahead of retirement.
Four-time champion Michael van Gerwen will be begin his title defence when the season begins on Thursday February 7, having claimed glory in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and also won his third World Championship title on Tuesday night.
Last year’s runner-up Michael Smith – Tuesday’s World Championship finalist – remains in the field following his success at the World Championship, while two-time champion Gary Anderson, former World Champion Rob Cross and 2017 Premier League finalist Peter Wright are also in action.
Following the opening night in Newcastle on February 7, the Premier League visits Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Aberdeen, Nottingham and Berlin before a double-header in Rotterdam on March 27-28.
Judgement Night in Rotterdam will see the bottom two players in the league table eliminated, with the race to claim Play-Off places continuing in Belfast, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds.
The top four players from the final league table then progress to compete in the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.
Tickets for the 2019 Unibet Premier League are available now via www.pdc.tv/tickets.
The Unibet Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports and worldwide through the PDC’s broadcast partners, and through PDCTV-HD for Rest of the World Subscribers.
2019 Unibet Premier League Field
Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross
Peter Wright
Gary Anderson
Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith
Gerwyn Price
James Wade
Mensur Suljovic
Raymond van Barneveld
Dates & Venues
Night One
Thursday February 7
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Night Two
Thursday February 14
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Night Three
Thursday February 21
3Arena, Dublin
Night Four
Thursday February 28
Westpoint Exeter
Night Five
Thursday March 7
The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
Night Six
Thursday March 14
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Night Seven
Thursday March 21
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Night Eight
Wednesday March 27
Rotterdam Ahoy
Judgement Night
Thursday March 28
Rotterdam Ahoy
Night Ten
Thursday April 4
The SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 11
Thursday April 11
Echo Arena, Liverpool
Night 12
Thursday April 18
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Night 13
Thursday April 25
Arena Birmingham
Night 14
Thursday May 2
The Manchester Arena
Night 15
Thursday May 9
The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Night 16
Thursday May 16
First Direct Arena, Leeds
Play-Offs
Thursday May 23
The O2, London