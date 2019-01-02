Premier League Darts 2019 Players, Dates and Venues Confirmed

Just as the world championship darts finished, we have the date for Premier league darts in Dublin and who will play on the night.

FORMER champion James Wade will return to the Unibet Premier League in 2019 following confirmation of the ten-player field for the tournament, which also features Raymond van Barneveld for a final season ahead of his retirement.

Darts’ widest-reaching tournament will see 17 nights held from February-May, as players compete for spots in the Play-Offs to battle for the prestigious title.

2009 champion Wade returns to compete for a tenth season in the Premier League, having won the European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals during 2018.

Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney, Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price and German Darts Masters winner Mensur Suljovic all compete for a second year, having made their Premier League debuts in 2018.

Five-time World Champion Van Barneveld, the 2014 Premier League champion, will play in a 14th successive season as part of his farewell year on the circuit ahead of retirement.

Four-time champion Michael van Gerwen will be begin his title defence when the season begins on Thursday February 7, having claimed glory in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and also won his third World Championship title on Tuesday night.

Last year’s runner-up Michael Smith – Tuesday’s World Championship finalist – remains in the field following his success at the World Championship, while two-time champion Gary Anderson, former World Champion Rob Cross and 2017 Premier League finalist Peter Wright are also in action.

Following the opening night in Newcastle on February 7, the Premier League visits Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Aberdeen, Nottingham and Berlin before a double-header in Rotterdam on March 27-28.

Judgement Night in Rotterdam will see the bottom two players in the league table eliminated, with the race to claim Play-Off places continuing in Belfast, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds.

The top four players from the final league table then progress to compete in the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

The Unibet Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports and worldwide through the PDC’s broadcast partners, and through PDCTV-HD for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2019 Unibet Premier League Field

Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross

Peter Wright

Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price

James Wade

Mensur Suljovic

Raymond van Barneveld

Dates & Venues

Night One

Thursday February 7

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Night Two

Thursday February 14

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night Three

Thursday February 21

3Arena, Dublin

Night Four

Thursday February 28

Westpoint Exeter

Night Five

Thursday March 7

The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Night Six

Thursday March 14

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night Seven

Thursday March 21

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Night Eight

Wednesday March 27

Rotterdam Ahoy

Judgement Night

Thursday March 28

Rotterdam Ahoy

Night Ten

Thursday April 4

The SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 11

Thursday April 11

Echo Arena, Liverpool

Night 12

Thursday April 18

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 13

Thursday April 25

Arena Birmingham

Night 14

Thursday May 2

The Manchester Arena

Night 15

Thursday May 9

The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 16

Thursday May 16

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Play-Offs

Thursday May 23

The O2, London