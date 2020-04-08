Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington says the “common consensus” is that the Ryder Cup competition, scheduled to take place from 25-27 Sept 2020 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA, should not take place without spectators.

“Nobody wants to see the Ryder Cup played without the fans being there,” Harrington told BBC Radio 5 Live.

