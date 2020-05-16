Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Silverstone will host two British Grand Prix’ this season according to BBC Sport. The owners British Racing Driving Club and F1 have been far apart in terms of racing behind closed doors. However, an agreement between both parties has now materialiased.

However, the UK government have issued plans two impose a two week quarantine for all international arrivals meaning more discussion will likely have to take place to get the two races at the Silverstone track. Stuart Pringle, who is the managing director at the track told BBC Sport, “I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula 1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer”. He continued, “I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help Formula 1 put on a show this summer”.

Meanwhile F1 have been trying to secure an exemption for it’s staff which would see international travellers having to quarantine for 14 days. No date has been given when this will begin though. 7 out of the 10 teams are based in the UK. The issue arises as staff would have to travel international tracks, as well if a car is involved in an accident they ould have to return to factories to be repaired. Races are set to resume on the 5th and 12th of July in Austria, before then moving to Silverstone for two races. BBC Sport say that F1 are looking at running around 16 to 18 races.

The Belgian Grand Prix will go ahead at the end of August. The race will take place on August 30th behind closed doors at Spa-Francorchamps. Among the other tracks which are set to races are in countries Spain, Hungary, France and Italy. Germany’s track, Hockenheim is on the standby list.