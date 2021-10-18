Slevin and McClenaghan to compete at Gymnastics World Championships

By
James Hanly
-
Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland celebrates after competing on the Pommel Horse in artistic gymnastics qualification. Credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

Ireland’s Emma Slevin and Olympian Rhys McClenaghan to compete in Gymnastics World Championships in Japan

Gymnastics returns to Japan as the World Championships takes place in Kitakyushu. The competition will go from today, 18th until Sunday, 24th October.

Emma Slevin, who made history this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All-Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships, is up first.

Slevin is due to compete on Day 2 of the Women’s qualifiers on Tuesday 19th October at 11:15 Local time, 03:15 Irish time where she will compete on all four women’s apparatus.

The 18-year-old from Galway will want to push on from her recent strong form. She represented Ireland at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games as well as being the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a senior all-around final at the European Championships this year.

Rhys McClenaghan who also made history for Ireland this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to compete at an Olympic final will compete at the qualifiers on Pommel Horse on Wednesday 20th October at 15:10 local time, 07:10 Irish time.

This will be a chance for the 22-year-old Antrim man will be looking for silverware after his heartbreak this summer. The gymnast was set for at least a silver in Tokyo until he made a fall from the pommel horse.

The finals are taking place on:

Thursday 21st Oct: Women’s All-Around final – from 18:00 local time (10:30 Irish time)

Saturday 23rd Oct: Pommel Horse Final at 18:00 local time (10:00 Irish time)

To see live scores and to follow how the two Irish gymnasts progress, click this link.

