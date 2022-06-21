1,007 total views, 1,007 views today

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has finished in eight place, in the final of the Men’s 800m Freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Tokyo Olympian had progressed in fifth place from yesterday’s heats in a new Irish Record time of 7:46.32, smashing his previous best of 7:50.74. This evening, Wiffen swam his second-best time ever of 7:50.63 in a stacked final that included multiple Olympic, World and European medallists.

The race was won by Olympic Champion Bobby Finke of the USA in an American record of 7:39.36, while Germany’s Florian Wellbrock took silver in 7:39.63 and Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk bronze in 7:40.05.

Wiffen returns to the pool Friday for the heats of the 1500m Freestyle. Next up for Ireland, Calum Bain swims the 50m Freestyle heats on Thursday morning.

Results:

Men 800m Freestyle Final Daniel Wiffen 7:50.63 (8th)

Schedule

Swimming

Thursday 23rd June Calum Bain – Men 50m Freestyle Heat 8 8.44am

Friday 24th June Daniel Wiffen – Men 1500m Freestyle Heat 3 9.38am

Diving

Sunday 26th June Ciara McGing – 10m Platform

Wednesday 29th June Clare Cryan – 1M Springboard

Friday 1st July Clare Cryan – 3M Springboard

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com