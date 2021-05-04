The world is fast evolving and with the help of technology nothing ever remains the same again for long. This applies to the equipment used for playing table tennis.

For instance, the official material used for table tennis balls was initially Celluloid. With advancements in science and technology, these changed to ABS in 2014. Likewise, table tennis regulation authorities just claimed that tables can be made from any kind of material so long it generates the required amount of bounce.

The advancement doesn’t stop. So, let’s talk about the table tennis tables currently considered as the best in the year 2021. You could have a deeper look at them at http://www.pongplace.com/reviews/ping-pong-tables.

There are lots of options out there and it might get confusing. This article will itemize some of the best tables in the market and address their core features, their pros and cons.

Let’s take a deep dive!

MD Sports Official Size Table Tennis Table: When we said we’ll be talking about the best ping pong tables in 2021, we meant tables that can actually serve the average table tennis player. The MD sports table tennis table is simply the standard table tennis table

It comes with all the features even a professional player could ask for. On top of that, it comes with two free paddles and two free balls on purchase. That’s way more than what most table tennis table deals are offering.

The table top has about 15mm uniform thickness across the entire length of the board which allows for a standard satisfactory bounce.

Pros

It comes with wheels so can be moved easily

Comes with two paddles and two balls

Hard build material

Cons

Difficult to assemble

Cornilleau 510M: The Cornilleau 510m stands out as one of the best outdoor table tennis tables available out there. For a table that comes with a 10-year warranty, you shouldn’t be surprised it is made from super quality materials such as a galvanized steel frame and a 7mm laminate top.

To make it very suitable for outdoor use, it comes with a proprietary anti-glare MATTOP finish which helps to reduce sun glares when playing outdoors.

Pros

Anti-glare MATTOP finish

10-year warranty

Sturdy build

Cons

Quite heavy

Joola Inside Table Tennis Table: The Joola brand produces tables that can fit in any kind of player. These tables have been backed multiple times by the ITTF for use in most international competitions.

If you are that guy who needs a reliable table that you can always set up in a jiffy to play with the boys or perhaps practise with a robot, this table is the real deal.

Pros

It’s foldable and so easy to store

Can be assembled in no time

Average size for the average home

Cons

Has no provisions for storing balls and paddles

Martin Killpatrick Ping Pong Table Conversion Top: This table is right about the best conversion top available in the market. It gives you the perfect opportunity to convert any platform into your table tennis table.

Martin Killpatrick Ping pong table conversion top fits properly on pool tables or any other table whose length ranges from about 8” to 9”. The table is pretty thick for a conversion top and is made up of paddings to protect the table underneath from any form of scratches.

It’s easy to set up once you have the platform ready. Although it is quite heavy and requires about 2 individuals to carry it, It does give ample storage space.

Pros

Paddings to protect scratches

Splits in half for easier storage

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Quite pricey

Butterfly Centrefold 25 Rollaway Table Tennis Table: At major championships such as the olympics and the world championships, the fast-paced, high intensity back and forth smashing and spinning of the ball experienced sometimes beg the question, “what are those tables made of?”. The truth is that it doesn’t matter.

Those tables can hold their own and they create a wonderful experience. That is what the Butterfly centrefold 25 Rollaway table tennis table provides as of this moment. Adjustable and lockable wheels are also some of the features which this table comes with to guarantee the best experience.

Pros

Adjustable and lockable wheels

5-year warranty

Durability

Cons

It doesn’t come with paddles and balls

Wrapping up

As you might already know, the game can be categorised into various classes depending on where it is played (I.e Indoor and Outdoor), what purposes it is being played for (I.e. professional, recreational or training), etc.

Whichever the case may be, table tennis tables are very crucial to playing the table tennis game. Although we have generally listed some of the best table tennis tables you could possibly get in 2021, some are best suited for some purposes than others. We have picked out the best tables for some purposes down below:

Best Outdoor Table: Cornilleau 510M

Best Indoor table: Butterfly Centrefold 25 Rollaway Table Tennis Table

Best conversion table: Martin Killpatrick Ping Pong Table Conversion Top

Before you make a choice, you need to factor in your purposes. These picks are one of the best options in the market. They are sure to give you the best experience.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com