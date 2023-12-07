HomeRacing irishEl Fabiolo Leads the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork
El Fabiolo Leads the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork

By Benny Glynn
The Star Entry:

El Fabiolo, a three-time Grade 1 winner, is set to headline Sunday’s Grade 2 Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork. Having previously showcased his prowess as a leading novice chaser under Willie Mullins, El Fabiolo secured Grade 1 victories at Leopardstown, Cheltenham, and Punchestown, swiftly rising to become one of Ireland’s top-rated chasers.

Mullins’ Pursuit:

Under the guidance of champion trainer Willie Mullins, El Fabiolo aims to continue the trend of formidable two-mile chasers representing Ireland in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase. This event holds a historic significance for Mullins, who seeks his 15th win in the race since 2007. Notable previous winners from Mullins’ Closutton stable, like Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, Un De Sceaux, and Douvan, have set high standards.

The Competitors:

El Fabiolo is expected to face a maximum of six rivals on Sunday, including Gavin Cromwell’s Aintree Grand National runner-up, Vanillier. Gordon Elliott’s entries, Fil Dor and Riviere D’etel, aim to add to Elliott’s recent successes in various races. Additionally, Henry de Bromhead might field a double entry, with Jungle Boogie and Maskada among the potentials, alongside Pat Foley’s Rebel Gold.

The Supporting Events:

 

O’Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase:

Apart from the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase, the Grade 2 event showcases the debut of Grade 1 juvenile hurdler Zenta, part of Willie Mullins’ team, joined by Hauturiere and Heia. The race also features Harmonya Maker from Gordon Elliott’s stable, along with Silent Approach and Fizzle Rock.

Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle:

Known for its competitive nature, this Grade 3 event boasts 11 entries, with Gordon Elliott’s Better Days Ahead and Croke Park leading the charge. Henry de Bromhead may present Naas winner Mahon’s Way, and notable contenders include Lecky Watson and Solitary Man.

Where to Watch:

Racing enthusiasts can catch all the action from Cork on RTÉ and RacingTV. For additional details, visit corkracecourse.ie.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Cork Club Hurling and football results and fixtures
