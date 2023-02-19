Much Irish Interest among Global Champions Tour Teams

14 total views, 2 views today

The teams for the 2023 Longines Global Champions Tour have been announced, with a number of Irish combinations involved.



With more than €36 million in the overall season prize purse for GCL & LGCT, 16 teams will be battling for glory with their sights fixed on victory at the high-stakes GCL Finals, with the top teams contesting the GCL Super Cup at the season-closing GC Prague Playoffs where €10 million will be up for grabs in just one weekend this November.



Last year’s champions Riesenbeck International keep their strong lineup of Ludger Beerbaum, Christian Kukuk, Philipp Weishaupt, Ireland’s Eoin McMahon, Jane Richard and U25 Philipp Schulze Topphoff.

Stockholm Hearts field Peder Fredricson, Olivier Philippaerts, Nicola Philippaerts, Malin Baryard Johnsson, Lillie Keenan and Lily Attwood (U25) again this year.



Valkenswaard United, second in 2022’s GCL Super Cup, will have new-signing Olivier Lazarus joining John Whitaker, Marcus Ehning, Edwina Tops-Alexander, Andre Thieme and talented U25 rider Gilles Thomas.



Rome Gladiators bring in Irish duo Michael Duffy and Trevor Breen along with Jos Verlooy to join Shane Breen, Beth Underhill and Nina Mallevaey (U25).

Other changes

Shanghai Swans have signed up German Daniel Deusser to boost their squad; Olympic Gold Medalist Laura Kraut transfers to Madrid In Motion; Dutch Champion Frank Schuttert joins Georgina Bloomberg’s New York Empire; St Tropez Pirates have a huge shake-up, signing 4 new riders Angelica Augustsson Zanotelli, Katrin Eckermann, Simon Delestre and Marlon Modolo Zanotelli; Jur Vrieling switches to Jennifer Gates’ team, Paris Panthers, while there will be a brand new team for 2023 called Riyadh Blue.

Denis Lynch will be in the New York Empire squad; Tom Wachman is with Mexico Amigos, while his brother Tom is the U25 rider with Cannes Stars; Mark McAuley is part of the Madrid In Motion squad and Jeremy Sweetnam will compete with Monaco Aces.



Jan Tops, President of the LGCT and GCL, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the exciting line-up of the 16 teams for 2023. It will take exceptional team performances to win the GCL Finals and the GCL Super Cup, with incredible prize money on offer. With fantastic U25 talent in the GCL, we continue giving young riders the opportunity to shine at our unique world-class venues.”



The individual championship of the Longines Global Champions Tour will see winners of each LGCT Grand Prix booking a place in the LGCT Super Grand Prix with a €1.25m purse.



GCL kicks off in Doha on 2 – 4 March 2023.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com