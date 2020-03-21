With many people inside for the next week and not much if any sport on TV, may be it is time to catch up some interesting sports documentaries. Let’s take a look at the top 5 sports documentaries to watch.

The Mind of Aaron Hernandez – This a real life documentary. It looks at the unravelling of his career. Hernandez who played with the New England Patriots. This documentary gets insights from friends and former teammates. Interestingly his family declined to take any part in this. There is audio from prison which also shows the way Hernandez carried on. In 2015 he was found guilty of first degree murder. In 2017 he was accused of a double murder. He was acquitted of these. However, he committed suicide in his cell a few days after the trial.

2. ROG

This is for all the rugby fans who are at home with no rugby to watch. ROG is about former Munster and Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara. The documentary itself is thrilling and gives you an insight into the life of one of Ireland’s greatest ever players. He gives an insight into what drives him on to new challenges such as coaching and punditry. It is a great watch if you like your rugby that’s for sure.

3. Sunderland Till I Die

This documentary follows the former Premier League club who are now in League 1 in the UK. It follows the club and fans. It follows the highs and lows of the club itself. Sports Illustrated have described the documentary as “A cut above the rest”.

4. The Trilogy – Kilkenny v Tipperary

This documentary looks at the golden years for Kilkenny and Tipperary hurling. Knows as the Trilogy because the teams played in the All Ireland hurling for three consecutive years 2009, 2010 and 2011. There are interviews from players like Jackie Tyrrell, Lar Corbett, Brendan Cummins and Tommy Walsh.

5. Jimmy’s Winnin Matches

Jimmy’s Winnin Matches as we all probably know is about former Donegal manager Jimmy McGuinness who led Donegal to the promised land in 2012 winning Sam Maguire. The Tir Chonaill men beat Mayo in the final that year. There is some great insight into his life at home and also on the pitch.