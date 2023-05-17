1,202 total views, 1,202 views today

Offaly Claims Thrilling Result in 2023 U20 Leinster Hurling Final

The Oneills.com U-20 Hurling Championship Final

Offaly 1-21 | Wexford 0-22

Netwatch Cullen Park

The Oneills.com U-20 hurling championship continues to provide incredible, memorable occasions, and tonight’s final between Offaly and Wexford was no exception. The thrilling clash at Netwatch Cullen Park showcased exceptional performances from Adam Screeney and Cian Byrne, who lit up the field with their remarkable scores.

Screeney’s Second-Half Goal Secures Offaly’s Win

In a tightly contested match, it was Adam Screeney’s goal in the second half that ultimately secured victory for Offaly. From a difficult angle, Screeney squeezed the ball into the net, giving the Faithful County their biggest lead of the game at three points. This decisive goal was a testament to the incredible collective effort displayed by Offaly, who managed to maintain their lead even while playing with ten men after team captain Charlie Mitchell received a second yellow card.

A Fierce Battle with No Clear Dominance

Throughout the match, neither side managed to establish a significant advantage, with the lead constantly changing hands. The intense competition saw both teams fiercely contest every point, resulting in a highly entertaining and closely fought final.

Offaly’s Explosive Start and Wexford’s Resilience

Offaly burst into the game with an explosive start, displaying clever and accurate hurling that led to scores from Screeney, Mitchell, and King. However, Wexford settled into the match and began imposing themselves on the game, particularly in the midfield and half-back positions. They created scoring opportunities through strong runs and penetration but struggled at times with their accuracy. Wexford regained the lead in the first half through two consecutive frees converted by Byrne.

Screeney’s Brilliance and Offaly’s Halftime Lead

The second quarter showcased the magnificent brilliance of Adam Screeney. With impressive displays of skill, he scored points from difficult positions on the field, contributing significantly to Offaly’s halftime lead of 0-11 to 0-9.

Offaly’s Resilience Despite Mitchell’s Dismissal

Despite the setback of Charlie Mitchell’s dismissal, Offaly displayed great resilience and determination. They continued to produce crucial points under pressure, with players like Dan Bourke and Conor Doyle stepping up with outstanding scores. Offaly rarely allowed Wexford to fully capitalize on their numerical advantage, showcasing their resolve and collective spirit.

Screeney’s Decisive Score and Wexford’s Resilience

Offaly recognized the need for an additional cushion and found it through the hard work of Dan Bourke and Cormac Egan, setting up Screeney to score a crucial goal. Wexford, however, showed their own resilience and fought back with notable performances from Conor Foley, Luke Murphy, Cillian Byrne, JJ Twamley, and Cian Byrne. The final minutes were filled with tension as a free kick drew Wexford level, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Screeney’s Heroics and Offaly’s Victory

The record books will forever credit Adam Screeney with scoring two of the last three points and assisting in another crucial point. However, at this stage of the game, victory hinged on physical battles rather than sheer craft. Collective tackling, a crucial intervention from Screeney, and a pivotal ruck ball allowed Offaly to secure a well-deserved victory.

Looking Ahead to the Next Challenge

With this victory, Offaly now prepares to face Cork in what promises to be another enthralling contest in the ongoing Oneills.com U-20 Hurling Championship.

Scorers for Offaly: Adam Screeney 1-12 (0-8f, 0-1 65), Dan Ravenhill 0-3 (0-1f), Conor Doyle 0-2, Dan Bourke 0-2, Charlie Mitchell 0-1, Cathal King 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: Cian Byrne 0-14 (0-10f), Cillian Byrne 0-2, Corey Byrne Dunbar 0-1, Darragh Carley 0-1, Seán Rowley 0-1, Luke Murphy 0-1, JJ Twamley 0-1, Dylan Purcell 0-1.

Offaly: Mark Troy; Patrick Taaffe, James Mahon, Brecon Kavanagh; Luke Watkins, Sam Bourke, Ter Guinan; Colin Spain, Cathal King; Dan Bourke, Dan Ravenhill, Conor Doyle; Adam Screeney, Charlie Mitchell, Cormac Egan.

Subs: Barry Egan for King (55).

Wexford: Derry Mahon; Simon Roche, Eoin Whelan, Darragh Kehoe; Conor Foley, Darragh Carley, Michael Dundon; Seán Rowley, Conor Murphy; Cian Byrne, Luke Murphy, Corey Byrne-Dunbar; Cillian Byrne, Shamey O’Hagan, Jack Redmond.

Subs: Dylan Purcell for C Murphy (23), JJ Twamley for Redmond (half-time), Darragh Farrell for Dundon (48), Oisín Pepper for L Murphy (56).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com