UFC Fight Island is to take place in Abu Dhabi. The event will take place in July with a bumper UFC 251 package on show with three title fights down for decision on opening night. There is set to be three nights of fights on the 15th, 18th and 25th of July.

Speaking to ESPN’s First Take show President of UFC, Dana White said, “So, everybody has been dying to find out where Fight Island is, so today I’m here to announce that Fight Island is on Yaz Island in Abu Dhabi. Just like I said about Florida, how the commission and the government worked with us there to pull off this fight”. He said the guys in Abu Dhabi have been amazing partners in everything.

White revealed the line-up of fights for night on July 11th. In the UFC Welterweight Championship Kamaru Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns. This will be the main event on the card. Alexander Volkanovski who is the current featherweight champions will fight Max Holloway in a 2019 rematch in the co main event. Jose Aldo and Peter Yan will be in the Octagon to fight for the Bantamweight title.

A woman strawweight rematch will also take place. It will be between two former champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas will also square off in a 115 pound bout. White said, “We’re going UFC 251, Saturday, July 11, in Abu Dhabi. And we literally just got (Gilbert) Burns vs. (Kamaru) Usman done. So that card: Usman vs. Burns, (Alexander) Volkanovski vs. (Max) Holloway, Peter Yan vs. (Jose) Aldo, Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas, and (Amanda) Ribas vs. (Paige) VanZant,” White declared.

UFC 251 on Fight Island (Yaz Island, Abu Dhabi, July 11th)