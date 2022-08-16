What are the world-famous sports with millions of spectators?

1 total views, 1 views today

Sports have been an essential part of human life. By playing the sport, we get to develop ourselves, and we get to interact with people. Moreover, the spectators have significantly contributed to the development and popularity of different sports.

Millions of people like to watch sports but not play them. It is because they have an interest in it, but they do not want to get involved in it. However, humanity has a long history with the sport, so it is essential to understand why sports are famous.

Also, you must be aware of a few popular sports played in different corners of the world. So, today, you will be reading down a few of the most popular sports from across the globe, with millions of spectators.

Golf

When it comes to the games with the highest number of fans, golf is the first one we notice. This is a sport that has more than 450 million fans from across the world. It originated from western Europe and spread across North America and East Asia.

It is straightforward, and the player has to hit the ball to make it into the hole. So, it is an exciting game and is played by many people. It’s a game that the elite people much loved, and it originated back in Scotland in the 15th century.

Baseball

Making points and home runs is a part of the baseball game and has massive popularity in various corners of the world. People also speculate on it through online casinos. Maybe, it is not as popular as other games, but people in western Asian countries pretty significantly play it.

The player has to hit the ball and run towards the bat created by the square pads of 30 into 30 cm. The equipment required for the game is a baseball bat and ball.

Basketball

Today, the sport which is getting a lot of attention from many people is baseball. It is a team sport, and the participant has to make sure that they score runs more than the other team to get a win.

Five players are in the game, and seven hours are reserved for a particular team. In total, ten players are on the playfield in a match, and the ball has to be thrown into the basket to score a run.

It doesn’t seem very easy, but it is not. However, it requires height and strength to score a run in this spectacular game. It has also been an active participant in the Olympic games since 1936 and is held for both men and women.

Table tennis

Table tennis also has more than 875 million followers from over the globe, and the origin of this game is in England. It was first played in the 19th century and is the smaller alternative for lawn tennis.

It can be played between four people or two people by having two or one people on the team. It requires adequate attention as well as skills to play this game as the ball should not stick in the net or should not fall off the table on a particular team‘s side.

Volleyball

Volleyball is quite popular in western Europe and North America and has over 900 million followers from across the globe. It originated in 1895, and the founder of volleyball was William J Morgan.

It is somewhat similar to the tennis game, but the ball has to be hit by the hands of the players. It is a pretty popular game and also loved by many people all over the globe.

Tennis

Tennis is an ancient game that the Romans, Egyptians, and Greeks also played. However, it got famous when it was first played in France, and it took over the whole world from that place.

Two or four people are divided into two teams, and the ball is thrown and hit from over the net, which is in the middle of the tennis court. It is popular in many countries and has millions of fans.

Cricket

Today, if any game is viral and is played almost by every country in the world, it is cricket. It has two teams with 11 players each, and the competition or a tournament can be held between many teams.

One team has to score points by opposing the other, and there are multiple types of tournaments held in cricket. It is the most loved sport of all time; therefore, it also has billions of fans from across the globe.

