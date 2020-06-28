Santiago, winner of yesterday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, has not been fully ruled out an attempt at a Derby double according to his trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Though the Ballydoyle handler had initially suggested Santiago could go next for the Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster, speaking to Nick Luck on Racing TV this morning, O’Brien suggested he could instead turn out in the Investec Derby at Epsom next Saturday.

The 14-times winning trainer of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby said:

“It’s very possible (those that ran in Irish Derby could run at Epsom). I spoke to John (Magnier), Michael (Tabor) and Derrick (Smith), the entries are made on Monday so we’ll see what everybody thinks today and tomorrow whether they decide to make an entry or not.”

O’Brien continued:

“We’ll see what they want to do, but it’s not impossible. We’ll see what other horses are going to Epsom. It was unconventional to run them so soon after Ascot, but they came out of the race well and that is why they ran. Nothing is definitely ruled out.”

The Ballydoyle handler also said that Mythical and Amhrán na Bhfiann were in contention for Epsom, along with Russian Emperor, Mogul and Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas second Vatican City. Armory was also mentioned as a possible runner in either the Epsom Derby or the French equivalent.

In discussing possible runners in the Investec Oaks, Aidan O’Brien said that both Qipco 1000 Guineas winner Love and Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas victor Peaceful were both currently being aimed at Epsom, but both may not partake in the Epsom Group 1. He stated that both Ennistymon and Passion, second and third in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, are also possibilities.