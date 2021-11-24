Six Olympians in Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for World Series opener

7 total views, 7 views today
The Ireland Men’s Sevens team that will compete in the upcoming 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series opener in Dubai has been named.
IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, has selected a 13-player panel that will represent the national team in the United Arab Emirates this weekend – the tournament will be held at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium from Friday, November 26 – Saturday, November 27.
Six Olympians have been named in the squad as the side look to build on their first-ever Olympic appearance in Tokyo earlier this year as well as two positive tournaments in Canada back in September.
Billy Dardis once again captains the side, with fellow Olympians Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Hugo Lennox and Terry Kennedy all named in the squad for Dubai.
Ireland will be coached by James Topping for the tournament – Topping previously took charge of the side for the competitions in Canada.
Ireland get the Men’s tournament up and running in Pool C against South Africa on Friday morning (9.32 am local time/5.32 am Irish time). Clashes against Great Britain (1.46 pm local time/9.46 am Irish time) and Japan (4.08 pm local time/12.08 pm Irish time) follow on Friday.
The Women’s squad has also been named for their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series opener, also held in Dubai.
Commenting ahead of the Dubai 7s, Eddy said: “Both squads are extremely excited to be back on the World Series and Dubai is always a quality tournament and a great experience for the players.
“The teams will be very eager to perform well over the two weekends of competition and get off to a good start for the Series ahead.”
All games are available to watch live on World Rugby’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series website here, while there will be live coverage on the Irish Rugby social media channels.
Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – Dubai 7s
Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)
Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)
Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)
Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)
Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster).