16-year-old Evan Ferguson nets brace against Liverpool u23s

The Irish underage international joined Brighton from Bohemians in January.

Evan Ferguson first came to public attention in the summer of 2019 when he came on as a substitute – and assisted a goal – against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly. He was just 14 years of age at the time.

Months later, still only 14, he made his senior competitive debut for Bohemians in a League of Ireland fixture against Derry City. His appearance that day was subject to much controversy as he became the youngest player to ever appear in a League of Ireland match.

Two years on and Ferguson is now plying his trade for Brighton’s u23s in the PL2. The striker joined Brighton from Bohemians in January for an undisclosed fee, just weeks after winning the u17 Airtricity League.

Since joining, the striker has played 9 games in the PL2, scoring 3 goals in the process.

Yesterday, he scored two goals against a Liverpool u23 side which included Welsh international Ben Woodburn and a number of highly-rated prospects. Unfortunately for Ferguson and Brighton though, Liverpool showed their quality in the end and ran out 3-2 victors.

His first goal demonstrated his anticipation and finishing ability as he latched onto a misplaced back-pass, moved in on goal and struck superbly into the top left-hand corner.

His second goal came after an excellent team move. After a succession of quick passes, the ball found it’s way out to Ayo Tanimowo on the wing who proceeded to cross into the box and find Evan Ferguson who was in the right place at the right time to provide the finish.

