Abraham on the cards for switch to Arsenal

The next 48 hours could be vital in where Tammy Abraham plays this season, Arsenal or further abroad, according to David Ornstein

A lot can change in a season, in 2019/20 young English striker Tammy Abraham seemed to be one of the brightest talents in the Premier League. With Chelsea having a transfer ban in place, himself, Mason Mount, and Reece James were giving a lot of time on the pitch.

In a season where Chelsea surprised many and finished fourth, Abraham challenged for the golden boot with 15 goals and three assists.

A year and some expensive transfers later and his game-time has been more than halved. Not favored by German Thomas Tuchel, he got six goals and a single assist in 12 starts.

He and Olivier Giroud played second fiddle to Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the forward line, now with the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku, coming off the bench even looks unlikely.

Giroud has already left for AC Milan and it seems Abraham is trying to get out as well. He nearly joined Atalanta last week until negotiations fell through.

Tammy Abraham has now scored 80 senior goals for club & country: ⚽️ 26 x Aston Villa

⚽️ 26 x Bristol City

⚽️ 19 x Chelsea

⚽️ 8 x Swansea

⚽️ 1 x England Off the mark for the season. pic.twitter.com/d1oV1soz56 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2020

The Athletics David Ornstein believes that the next two days could decide if the 23-year-old moves to Arsenal or to AC Roma.

The Rome side has already been in talks with Blues for a permanent move and would be the preferred choice for Chelsea.

Reports claim that Abraham has asked for two days so that he can think about the deal. This could be to give time for Arsenal to make an offer. Although Chelsea would not want to sell a good striker to one of their rivals, the striker would probably prefer not to have to move country and learn a new language.

The Gunners would need to find more funds in the coming days to afford Abraham as they continue their ongoing negotiations for Leicester’s James Maddison.

Standing nearly 6’3” with a decent turn of pace, Abraham would be a good signing for any top table side, especially when Chelsea will let him go for cheaper due to needing funds for the Lukaku deal.

Roma have agreed a fee with Chelsea over Tammy Abraham, but are waiting on the player's approval, reports @DiMarzio. pic.twitter.com/PEiLgbGY45 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2021

