Arsenal v Aston Villa – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Emi Martinez returns to the Emirates Stadium again as round 9 of the Premier League sees the Gunners welcome Aston Villa

Arsenal v Aston Villa kicks off at 20:00 on Friday, 22nd October in the Emirates Stadium. Referee Craig Pawson will take charge of the tie.

The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland with coverage starting at 19:30.

Arsenal are a very happy team at the moment, their recent unbeaten run has got them into 12th place. Last week, after feeling hard done against Crystal Palace, they still managed a last-minute draw.

Bukayo Saka is now out with injuries due to a reckless challenge by McArthur that only saw yellow. Mikel Arteta will need his fringe players, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli, to step up this weekend.

Aston Villa has hit a hard spot in their season’s form. Two recent losses have them in 13th place, one spot behind their weekend opponents.

Last week, they played some great football for 80 minutes only for three late Wolves goals to steal the match. Dean Smith will now be hungry for a win to get their team back on track.

The Gunners’ fans might be optimistic going into this game. In their last 18 meetings, Arsenal has won 12 games while Villa has won five. This is very unlikely to be a draw going by history with only one game ending in a draw.

Arteta’s main problem is that his team has lost their last three games on the bounce without scoring. September 2019 was the last time that the London Reds were victorious in this fixture.

Arsenal v Aston Villa Probable Starting Teams

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Partey, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Injuries / Suspensions

Saka (Calf), Xhaka (Knee)

Aston Villa

Formation

3-5-2

Probable Starting 11

Martinez (GK), Konsa, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Cash, Bailey, Ings.

Injuries / Suspensions

Trezeguet (Knee)

Arsenal v Aston Villa Betting

Arsenal to win: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Aston Villa to win: 14/5

Score Prediction

This might be the best chance for Arsenal to win against Villa. They are back at home in front of a full crowd, unbeaten in six matches while the Clarets have lost their last two. Without young star Saka, it will not be easy but they should have enough attacking power to clutch a victory.

Expect the game to end 3-2 to Arsenal.

