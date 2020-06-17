Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has encouraged fans not to congregate and stay away from Villa Park ahead of the restart of the Premier League on Wednesday.

Aston Villa Football Club are encouraging all supporters to stay away from Villa Park on matchdays while this season’s remaining Premier League games are completed.#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 17, 2020

Villa play Sheffield United in the first fixture in England in the Premier League since the coronavirus outbreak which put a stop to all sporting activity. All of the remaining 92 fixtures will be shown live on tv behind closed doors, with BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon all showing games.

Purslow said in a video on Aston Villa’s Twitter account, “I pledge to Aston Villa fans I will be doing my utmost in the coming weeks and months to drive the debate that gets fans back in the stadia as soon as possible, obviously when it is safe to do so and consistent with Governmental policy and consistent with treatment of citizens, generally, around the British economy”.

He continued, “We were amongst a number of clubs who made clear that we didn’t approve of that policy because although none of you will be here, it is recognisably our home and I know the players feel really strongly about having six games here in our home. “But one way to assure we complete this season, in those six games at Villa Park, is for none of our fans to show up”.

Purslow said to the fans “recognise the policies and negotiations that went on with government”. He continued, “If we have fans congregating, they will reverse those policies immediately”. He concluded by saying to supporters enjoy watching the games on television and as soon as it’s same and legal to do so we will have fans back at Villa Park.